BRUSSELS, March 5 The European Commission has
opened an in-depth investigation into chemicals group Huntsman's
purchase of assets owned by fellow chemicals producer
Rockwood.
The Commission, the EU's executive, has concerns the
transaction may reduce competition in the 3 billion euro ($4
billion) European market for sulphate-based titanium dioxide,
used in products such as toothpaste, window frames and paper.
It has until July 22 to take a decision on whether the
purchase conforms with EU competition law.
Huntsman plans to acquire Rockwood's units producing
titanium dioxide and functional additives, colour pigments,
timber treatments and other chemicals.