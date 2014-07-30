BRUSSELS, July 30 U.S. chemical maker Huntsman
Corp has offered more concessions in an attempt to
secure European Union antitrust approval for its proposed $1.1
billion purchase of Rockwood Holdings Inc's titanium dioxide
pigment business.
The deal will make Huntsman the largest processor of
sulphate ores, a key raw material which is also a cheaper
alternative to chloride ores, and the number two player in
titanium dioxide, behind DuPont.
This is the third set of concessions from Huntsman,
following earlier proposals submitted to the European Commission
in March and earlier this month, the EU competition authority's
website showed on Wednesday.
The Commission did not provide details in line with its
policy. It is scheduled to decide by Sept. 18 whether to clear
or block the deal.
A person familiar with the matter said Huntsman's earlier
concessions included an offer to divest units and the latest
proposal could include more asset sales.
The Commission opened a broad investigation in March,
concerned that the deal may result in higher prices in
sulphate-based titanium dioxide, a pigment used as a whitener in
products from toothpaste to cars.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)