* Q4 adj EPS 28 cents vs Street view 27 cents
* Revenue up 9 percent to $2.63 billion; misses Street
* Polyurethane, titanium dioxide sales jump
* Stock up 8.5 percent in afternoon trading
Feb 16 Huntsman Corp's
fourth-quarter profit beat Wall Street expectations and the
chemicals maker gave an upbeat report on sales in the first
quarter, pushing its shares sharply higher.
The company said Chinese demand for its products is
returning, business in Europe is stabilizing, and North American
operations are improving -- solid signs during the economic
recovery.
"I have seen, particularly since the end of the Chinese New
Year, a resurgence in orders," said Chief Executive Peter
Huntsman. "If that is restocking, if it is people pre-buying
ahead of our price increases, or if it is a genuine economic
uplift, I don't know. But from the fourth quarter I am seeing
volume increasing."
Huntsman shares jumped 8.5 percent to $14.10 in afternoon
trading.
Higher prices for chemicals used to make insulation and
paint boosted fourth-quarter results.
For the quarter, the company posted net income of $105
million, or 44 cents per share, compared with $30 million, or 12
cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, Huntsman earned 28 cents a share.
By that measure, analysts expected 27 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $2.63 billion. Analysts expected
$2.69 billion.
Revenue gains were greatest in the polyurethanes unit, which
makes products for insulation markets, and the pigments unit,
which makes titanium dioxide pigment for paint. Price hikes in
both units also lifted results.
DuPont is a major rival in the titanium dioxide
space.
Huntsman's textile effects unit saw sales fall 8 percent as
customers bought fewer specialty clothing materials.
The high price of cotton has affected the textiles unit, as
many of the company's customers are choosing to blend more
synthetic material into clothing, Huntsman said.
Clothes made with cotton require more of the company's
chemicals than clothes made with polyester, Huntsman said. "We
need to see people by wool and cotton textile materials," he
said.
The fourth-quarter results are the first since Jon Huntsman
Jr, the former U.S. presidential candidate, son of the company's
founder and brother to the chief executive, joined the company's
board of directors.
"He brings a great capacity to widen the doors into
international markets," Peter Huntsman said of his brother.
"He's got a great knowledge of the business."
He added that he does not believe his brother will be a
candidate for vice president of the United States.