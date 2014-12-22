BRIEF-NCR (Nigeria) Plc reports Q1 pretax profit of 14.8 mln naira
* Q1 profit before tax of 14.8 million naira versus 129.8 million naira year ago
Dec 22 Huntsworth Plc
* Appointment of new chief executive
* Appointment of Paul Taaffe as chief executive, succeeding Chadlington
* Lord Chadlington will stand down from Huntsworth board as soon as Paul Taaffe is in post but will continue in a client facing role as group senior adviser
* Sally Withey, Huntsworth's chief operating officer and finance director will step down from board on Dec 31
* Brian porritt, interim finance director, will continue in that role while board institutes a search Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 profit before tax of 14.8 million naira versus 129.8 million naira year ago
April 28 Thomson Reuters Corp on Friday reported higher than expected first-quarter earnings and revenue and reaffirmed its full-year outlook as it saw improved results across each of its businesses.