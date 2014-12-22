Dec 22 Huntsworth Plc

* Appointment of new chief executive

* Appointment of Paul Taaffe as chief executive, succeeding Chadlington

* Lord Chadlington will stand down from Huntsworth board as soon as Paul Taaffe is in post but will continue in a client facing role as group senior adviser

* Sally Withey, Huntsworth's chief operating officer and finance director will step down from board on Dec 31

* Brian porritt, interim finance director, will continue in that role while board institutes a search