Aug 10 Public relations company Huntsworth Plc's chief executive Lord Chadlington is to step down, Sky News reported on Sunday, citing banking sources.

A statement confirming that the CEO would leave the firm, which owns communications agencies such as Citigate Dewe Rogerson, Grayling, and Red, could be made as soon as Monday, the banking sources told Sky. (bit.ly/1A5xxtJ)

The news of Chadlington's probable departure comes less than two months after close to a third of the company's investors abstained from voting on the issue of his re-election as chief executive at the annual general meeting held in June. (bit.ly/XTX0IV)

A spokesman for Huntsworth declined to comment. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)