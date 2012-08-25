By Jason McLure
| QUECHEE, Vermont
QUECHEE, Vermont Aug 25 When Hurricane Irene's
torrential rains transformed the sleepy Ottauquechee River into
a roaring wall of gray-green water a year ago, the Simon Pearce
glass and pottery gallery's future was in doubt.
Located in a renovated woolen mill on a narrow gap by the
river, flood waters surged 25 feet (7.6 metres) above normal,
filling the bottom two floors of one of Vermont's most popular
tourist attractions. It destroyed more than $200,000 in blown
glass vases and tableware and wiped out a 3,000-bottle wine
cellar for the gallery's restaurant.
On top of that, Irene washed out a covered bridge that was
the gallery's main link to the state highway that brought most
of Simon Pearce's 300,000 annual visitors.
"It was a triple, quadruple whammy," says Andrew Pearce,
director of special projects at the gallery and son of its
eponymous founder, of the flood that caused $3 million in
damages to the business. "So much of my dad's work was washed
down the river in an afternoon. You can sit around and mope or
roll up your sleeves and start shoveling."
As Hurricane Isaac threatens to hit Florida, many on the
East Coast are still struggling to recover a year after
Hurricane Irene.
Once the storm made landfall in North Carolina on Aug. 27,
it moved north to deluge the Northeast, causing 40 deaths and an
estimated $10 billion in damage to homes, roads and other
infrastructure as far north as Maine and Quebec.
Though doomsday forecasts of the hurricane hitting downtown
Philadelphia or flooding New York's subway never occurred,
Vermont and parts of upstate New York were hard-hit, suffering
the worst flooding in more than eight decades.
In Margaretville, New York, a village 140 miles (225
kilometres) north of New York City that sits in a valley in the
Catskill Mountains, a street festival had just finished when it
began raining. Hours later floodwaters from a branch of the
Delaware River, strong enough to carry giant round hay bales,
surged down the Main Street, destroying virtually the entire
business district of the 700-person town.
REBUILDING
The town's supermarket has reopened, but other businesses
such as the local pub and a CVS drug store are being rebuilt,
says Peter Molnar, a local innkeeper. The water crested eight
feet (2.4 metres) above street level in one of Molnar's downtown
lodgings, though he's repaired the damages with the help of a
$30,000 grant from a local economic development agency.
"We're about 90 percent back," he said of the town. "We've
seen the worst of Mother Nature and since then we've seen the
best of human nature."
In Rochester, Vermont, a quiet brook that ran through a
200-year old cemetery burst its banks and tore through graves,
scattering parts of about three dozen bodies up to three miles
(4.8 km) away and littering the main highway with remains.
A volunteer group of local funeral directors worked for a
week to help restore the remains while local fire departments
hauled in new caskets with off-road vehicles and groups of
volunteers guarded the cemetery at night, says Thomas Harty, a
funeral director from nearby Randolph, Vermon, who oversaw the
work.
The task was complicated by the fact that a number of the
remains carried away had been buried in an unmarked pauper's
grave. Today remains of 23 bodies have been temporarily interred
in concrete vaults while repairs to the cemetery continue, and
unidentifiable remains are still being cataloged and
occasionally uncovered.
"I never want to do it again," says Hardy, of the cleanup
job. "For some years to come I anticipate we'll continue to make
minor discoveries. Some hunter, some fisherman, some homeowner
working along the back of their fields will make a discovery and
we'll get a call."
At Simon Pearce, a crew of 30 employees spent two weeks
working 11-hour days just to clear the debris from rooms filled
with as much as five feet (1.5 metres) of mud. They dug out
enough dirt and debris to fill 27 dump trucks and load two
logging trucks with scrap metal.
With the help of $2.5 million in state and federal loans,
Simon Pearce's parking lot is again filled with New York and
Massachusetts license plates, and crowds gather to watch a half
dozen artisans blow glass vases in a workshop that was filled to
its ceiling with water a year ago.
"We used to use the saying 'come hell or high water,'" says
Pearce. "Now we leave out the high water part."
(Editing by Greg McCune and Vicki Allen)