LONDON May 8 Hurricane Energy, which
specialises in extracting oil from naturally fractured rock,
said on Monday the amount of oil estimated to be recoverable
from its Lancaster field in the North Sea is 162 percent higher
than previously thought.
The company said the latest independent analysis of reserves
at the field showed 523 million barrels of oil could be
recoverable, more than double the amount assessed in 2013.
The total volume of oil in place at the field was put at 2.3
billion barrels, up 120 percent from the 2013 report, Hurricane
said.
"We believe this has the scale to attract interest from
major oil companies," said analysts at RBC Capital Markets.
North Sea oil and gas production levels have slumped from a
peak around the turn of the century and a three-year oil market
downturn has curbed exploration for new resources.
However a series of small oil explorers deploying new
techniques to retrieve hydrocarbons at lower costs and more
efficiently, including Hurricane, have revived hopes that
Britain's remaining 24 billion barrels can be retrieved.
Hurricane said 37.3 million barrels of proven reserves (2P)
at Lancaster were worth $525 million.
"We expect to publish CPRs (Competent Person's Report)
relating to Halifax and Lincoln later in 2017, which we are
confident will be a material addition to our already significant
resource base," Hurricane Chief Executive Robert Trice said.
In March, Hurricane said its Halifax oil discovery,
extending into its Lancaster field, was the largest undeveloped
discovery on the UK Continental Shelf.
