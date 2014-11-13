MEDIA LINK-Target to open store on New York's Lower East Side -WSJ
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
Nov 13 Hurtimex SA :
* Said on Wednesday it reported Q3 revenue of 2.4 million zlotys versus 3.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Said Q3 operating profit was 594,363 zlotys versus 195,537 zlotys a year ago
* Said Q3 net profit was 477,792 zlotys versus 58,153 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
* Nine-month net loss EGP 70.1 million versus loss of EGP 9.2 million year ago