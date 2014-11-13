Nov 13 Hurtimex SA :

* Said on Wednesday it reported Q3 revenue of 2.4 million zlotys versus 3.4 million zlotys a year ago

* Said Q3 operating profit was 594,363 zlotys versus 195,537 zlotys a year ago

* Said Q3 net profit was 477,792 zlotys versus 58,153 zlotys a year ago

