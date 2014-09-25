(Corrects spelling of word announces in the headline)

Sept 25 Hurtimex SA :

* Says 11.3 million series H shares out of 30 million shares offered in private subscription were acquired

* Says series H shares were acquired for 0.25 zloty per share Source text for Eikon:

