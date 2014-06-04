CALGARY, Alberta, June 4 Husky Energy Inc
said on Wednesday it expected to begin production from
the recently discovered Bay du Nord field offshore the Canadian
province of Newfoundland sometime early in the next decade.
Malcolm Maclean, senior vice president, Atlantic region, for
Canada's No.3 integrated oil company, said at an investor
presentation that the development would be the first for the
Flemish Pass region, 500 kilometers (300 miles) northeast of the
provincial capital, St. John's.
The field was discovered by Statoil ASA, while
Husky has a 35 percent stake in the find.
