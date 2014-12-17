(Adds quotes, MEG, Whitecap and Bonavista details)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Dec 17 Canadian oil producers
deepened 2015 spending cuts on Wednesday, as Husky Energy
, MEG Energy and Penn West Petroleum
joined those hacking back capital budgets in response to
tumbling crude prices.
Penn West, one of Canada's largest conventional oil
producers, also cut its dividend to 3 Canadian cents per share
from 14 Canadian cents.
The three are the latest in a growing list of Canadian oil
companies to clamp down on investment plans for next year.
Others include Cenovus Energy, Tourmaline Oil Corp
and Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the
largest-interest owner in the Syncrude oil sands project.
Late on Tuesday Whitecap Resources also dialed back
its 2015 budget and reduced the number of wells it is planning
to drill, while Bonavista Energy trimmed its dividend
and cut spending.
Oil prices have nearly halved in the past six months due to
tepid demand growth and a global supply glut, worsened by
producer group OPEC's refusal to cut output.
U.S. crude was last trading at $57.93, having slumped
to a 5-1/2 year low of $53.60 on Tuesday.
"In a third quarter call I told you we were cutting our coat
with the cloth provided," Husky chief executive Asim Ghosh said
on a conference call after the 2015 budget release. "If you look
at the fundamentals of our plan today you can see why we are
setting Husky up to need less cloth."
Husky, which is Canada's No. 3 integrated oil company and
controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, said 2015
capital spending would drop by a third to C$3.4 billion ($2.92
billion).
The company expects U.S. crude to average $60 a barrel in
2015 and is deferring a final investment decision on its West
White Rose oilfield expansion off Canada's Atlantic coast.
Neither Husky or MEG Energy are forecasting cuts to
production, even though MEG slashed the capital budget it
released less than two weeks ago by three-quarters.
Penn West reduced 2015 output forecasts by 5 percent to
90,000-100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and
said its capital budget would drop by 26 percent to C$625
million.
"Penn West's business model assumes a conservative long
run-term commodity price, however, the recent downturn falls
outside our lowest probabilistic expectations," chief executive
Dave Roberts said in a statement.
MEG Energy shares jumped 26 percent to last trade at C$18.78
on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Penn West shares rose 9 percent
to C$2.56 and Husky also climbed 9 percent to C$25.37.
