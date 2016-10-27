CALGARY, Alberta Oct 26 Canadian oil producer
Husky Energy said its chief executive, Asim Ghosh, will
retire on Dec. 5 after seven years at the helm.
Rob Peabody, who has been Husky's chief operating officer
since 2006, will be its new CEO, the company said in a statement
on Wednesday.
Calgary-based Husky is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire
Li Ka-shing and like many of its peers has been struggling to
handle a more than two-year slump in global crude prices.
The company, Canada's fifth-largest oil producer, reports
third-quarter results on Thursday and analysts are predicting a
loss of 8 Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Ghosh will remain on Husky's board, which Peabody will also
join.
Husky said Peabody started his career in Canada and has
worked internationally with leadership roles in every segment of
the business, including senior positions in exploration and
production, midstream and downstream.
The company has oil and gas operations in Canada and
Southeast Asia. It owns all or part of four refineries in North
America and operates a heavy oil upgrader at Lloydminster,
Saskatchewan.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)