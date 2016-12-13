UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
Dec 13 Husky Energy Inc said on Tuesday it expected to increase production in 2017 as it aims to grow margins.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it expected average production of 320,000-335,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) for 2017, up from 318,000-320,000 boe/d it expected in 2016.
Canada's No. 3 integrated oil company forecast 2017 capital expenditure of C$2.6 billion-C$2.7 billion ($1.98 billion-$2.06 billion), up from its 2016 forecast of C$2 billion.
($1 = 1.3122 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
