CALGARY, Alberta Oct 17 Some parts of Husky
Energy Inc's 2.5 million-barrel crude oil tank farm in
Hardisty, Alberta, are still not operating after a fire in an
empty storage tank on Wednesday, a Husky spokeswoman said on
Friday.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze around 6 pm local time
(0000 GMT) on Wednesday and the facility was temporarily shut as
a precaution.
Some operations at the tank farm, which handles
approximately 25 percent of crude oil exports from Western
Canada, had returned to normal by Friday afternoon.
"Normal operations have been established in many areas with
the remainder coming on line as per resumption plans," Husky
spokeswoman Kim Guttormson said.
Western Canada Select, the de facto Canadian heavy crude
benchmark, is blended at Husky's Hardisty terminal.
WCS heavy blend for November delivery last traded at $13 per
barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to
Shorcan Energy brokers. That was slightly stronger than
Thursday's settlement price of $13.50 per barrel below WTI.
Synthetic crude from Husky's upgrading operations is also
moved through the tank farm to connect with pipelines that take
it to market.
