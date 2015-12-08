BRIEF-Argo Group International says will make a change to reporting of financial results
* Argo Group International Holdings Ltd - will make a change to its reporting of financial results aligned with two reportable segments
Dec 8 Canadian oil producer Husky Energy said it will keep its 2016 budget nearly unchanged from 2015, joining peers who are reining in spending to cope with a massive fall in oil prices.
The company said it would spend C$2.9 billion to C$3.1 billion in 2016, compared with an estimated C$3 billion this year.
Husky also said it is looking to sell some of its midstream assets in Alberta's Lloydminster region, to strengthen its balance sheet and meet its debt obligations. (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Mooncor oil & gas corp - total production for month of april was 1,039 barrels of oil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: