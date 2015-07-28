(Corrects production figure in last paragraph to 337,000 from
337 million)
July 28 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3
integrated oil company, reported a nearly 81 percent fall in
quarterly profit as it struggles to cope with weak oil and gas
prices.
The company's net income fell to C$120 million, or 10
Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30,
from C$628 million, or 63 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
A one-time provision of $157 million for a corporate tax
increase in Alberta and other items also affected the company's
second-quarter net income.
However, total production rose slightly to 337,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day from 334,000.
(Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman and Anet Josline Pinto in
Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)