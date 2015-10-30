UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 30 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3 integrated oil company, swung to a quarterly loss due to a C$3.8 billion ($2.9 billion) after-tax impairment charge.
The company said it has cut about 1,400 jobs till the end of the third quarter ended Sept. 30 and that it also wrote down C$167 million related to legacy oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. (bit.ly/1jWt8XA)
Husky reported a net loss of C$4.1 billion, or C$4.19 per share, for the third quarter, compared with a profit of C$571 million, or 52 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. It also posted a profit in the second quarter. ($1 = C$1.3143) (Reporting by Nia Williams and Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ABU DHABI, May 3 National oil firm Saudi Aramco plans to cut its stake in Sadara Chemical Co , a joint venture with U.S. company Dow Chemical, via an initial public offer of shares, Sadara chief executive Ziad al-Labban said on Wednesday.