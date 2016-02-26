Nikkei flat as Manchester blast sours mood; airlines, exporters down
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
Feb 26 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No. 3 integrated oil company, posted a smaller quarterly loss from a year ago, when it had incurred an impairment charge.
The Calgary-based company posted a loss of C$69 million ($51 million), or 9 Canadian cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of C$603 million, or 65 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The year-ago quarter included a non-cash charge of C$622 million related to the impairment of mature assets in western Canada. ($1 = C$1.35) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
SAN FRANCISCO, May 22 Cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was behind the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.