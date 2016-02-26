(Adds quotes, Sunrise details)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 26 Husky Energy Inc
, Canada's No. 3 integrated oil company, posted a
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Friday as cost cuts help
cushion the impact of slumping crude oil prices.
The company posted a loss of C$69 million ($51 million), or
9 Canadian cents per share, for the fourth quarter, compared
with a loss of C$603 million, or 65 Canadian cents per share, a
year earlier.
The year-ago quarter included a non-cash charge of C$622
million related to the impairment of certain mature assets.
Operating losses were 5 Canadian cents per share, lower than
analysts' estimates of 10 Canadian cents.
"We are now well into what has become one of the largest oil
price routs in history," Husky Chief Executive Officer Asim
Ghosh said on a fourth-quarter earnings call with analysts,
adding that the company's strategy was standing it in good
stead.
Husky shares were last up 4.8 percent on the Toronto Stock
Exchange at C$14.09, boosted by a rally in benchmark crude oil
prices.
Husky, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, said
it is steadily ramping up production at its joint venture
Sunrise oil sands project in northern Alberta. The
steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) project is producing
around 25,0000 barrels per day, although the company said it
will not push the pace of new production given low oil prices.
Sunrise is scheduled to hit 60,000 bpd by the end of 2016,
and investors are keeping a close eye on whether Husky will meet
that target.
"We continue to believe that, although the asset is ramping
up slightly slower than some other SAGD projects, it is still
too early in the project's startup to determine if the asset is
on track to meet expectations," AltaCorp Capital analysts said
in a note.
Husky has hired financial advisers to help with a previously
announced plan to sell some midstream and 55,000 bpd of oil and
gas production assets in western Canada. The company said in
December that it was looking to sell the assets to strengthen
its balance sheet and meet debt obligations.
Last month the Calgary-based company scrapped its dividend,
and cut its capital budget and production guidance for the year
as it tries to cope with the prolonged slump in crude oil
prices.
On Friday's call the company said it has halted a "modest
amount," less than 1,000 bpd of uneconomic conventional heavy
crude production in the Lloydminster region.
($1 = C$1.35)
(Additonal reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Cynthia Osterman)