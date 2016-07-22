July 22 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No. 3 integrated oil company, reported a second-quarter loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as production fell due to planned maintenance and the Fort McMurray wildfire in Alberta.

The Calgary-based company reported a loss of C$196 million ($149.4 million), or 20 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of C$120 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total production fell about 6 percent to 316,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter. ($1 = 1.31 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)