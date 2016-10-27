Oct 27 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No. 3
integrated oil company, swung to a quarterly profit as it
recorded nearly C$1.5 billion ($1.12 billion) in gains related
to asset sales.
The company reported a profit of C$1.39 billion, or C$1.37
per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a
loss of C$4.09 billion, or C$4.19 per share, a year earlier.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company said on Wednesday its
chief executive, Asim Ghosh, will retire on Dec. 5 after seven
years at the helm.
Rob Peabody, who has been Husky's chief operating officer
since 2006, was named the new CEO.
($1 = 1.3371 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)