(Adds detail and comment, beginning in third paragraph)
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, March 11 About 1,000
construction workers employed by a contractor at Husky Energy
Inc's Sunrise oil sands project were laid off
unexpectedly on Wednesday, a union official confirmed.
Izzy Huygen, a Fort McMurray, Alberta, representative of the
Christian Labour Association of Canada, said many of the workers
had expected their jobs to last until summer but were informed
of the layoffs on Wednesday morning.
"Guys were just notified this morning as they woke up in
camp," Huygen said.
"They were supposed to be there until June, July and August.
It was supposed to be a gradual decline through the summer, so
this was unexpected."
The workers were employed by Saipem SpA's Canadian
unit, which could not immediately be reached for comment.
However, Husky spokesman Mel Duvall confirmed that Saipem's work
has wrapped up at the site 60 km (37 miles) northeast of Fort
McMurray and any remaining work at the site will be handled by
the company and other contractors.
The layoff is among the largest yet seen from companies
operating in Alberta's oil sands, as oil prices that have
dropped more than half since June squeeze profits and force
operators to slash capital spending and new projects.
Suncor Energy Inc said in January that it would cut
1,000 employees and contractors, while Royal Dutch Shell Plc
is cutting about 300 from its oil sands operation.
Husky said on Wednesday that oil production had begun at the
C$3.2 billion Sunrise project, which is co-owned by BP Plc
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)