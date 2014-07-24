Nikkei falls on strong yen; Trump's protectionism weighs
* Report on Mnuchin's comment on dollar weighs on market - analyst
July 24 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3 integrated oil company, reported a 4 percent increase in second-quarter earnings, helped by an 8 percent rise in production.
Net income for the quarter ended June 30 rose to C$628 million ($586 million), or 63 Canadian cents per share, from C$605 million, or 59 Canadian cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.
Total production rose to 334,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
($1 = 1.0719 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Ted Kerr)
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million