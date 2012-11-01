Nov 1 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3
integrated oil company, reported lower quarterly production as
planned maintenance work at its SeaRose and Terra Nova projects
impacted output.
Total production before royalties averaged 285,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the third quarter compared
with 309,000 boepd last year, the company said in a statement.
Net income rose slightly to C$526 million, or 53 Canadian
cents per share, from C$521 million, or 53 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Husky, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing,
chairman of Hutchison Whampoa Ltd and Cheung Kong
(Holdings) Ltd, produces oil and gas in Canada and
Southeast Asia and operates refineries in British Columbia and
Ohio.