UPDATE 2-Oil prices driven up by futures bets, but market remains bloated
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 9 Husky Energy Inc plans maintenance outages at its Canadian heavy oil upgrader and U.S. refineries in 2012, the company said on Thursday.
Husky said the 82,000 barrel a day Lloydminster upgrader, located on the ALberta-Sakatchewan border, will be off-line for three weeks in the first half of this year for hydrogen plant repairs and a catalyst changeout.
The 160,000 bpd Lima, Ohio, refinery will have a 15-day diesel hydrotreater outage in the fourth quarter as well as a 29-day aromatics outage in the period.
The company plans a 21-day partial outage at the 160,000 bpd Toledo, Ohio, refinery in mid-2012, it said.
Husky said neither of the refinery turnarounds are expected to have a material impact on crude throughput.
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Adds comment, updates prices)
MUELHEIM-KAERLICH, Germany, June 12 As head of the Muelheim-Kaerlich nuclear reactor, Thomas Volmar spends his days plotting how to tear down his workplace. The best way to do that, he says, is to cut out humans.