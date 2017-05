May 7 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3 integrated oil company, reported a 9 percent drop in first-quarter profit due to lower crude prices.

Husky, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing, said its net income fell to C$535 million ($530 million), or 54 Canadian cents per share, from C$591 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 56 Canadian cents per share.