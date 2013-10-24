Oct 24 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3
integrated oil producer, reported a 3 percent fall in quarterly
profit as its refining business was hurt by a sharp drop in
market crack spreads, or the price difference between crude oil
and the refined product.
The company, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li
Ka-shing, said net income fell to C$512 million ($492.83
million), or 52 Canadian cents per share, from C$526 million, or
53 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings, which exclude most one-time items, rose 6
percent to C$544 million, or 55 Canadian cents per share, in
line with analysts average forecast, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which operates in Canada and Asia, said cash
flow rose 6 percent to C$1.35 billion in the quarter.
Total upstream production rose 8 percent to 309,000 barrels
of oil equivalent per day.