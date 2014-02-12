Feb 12 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's
third-largest integrated oil producer, posted a
better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, helped by an 11
percent rise in U.S. crude prices.
Husky, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, said
net income fell to C$177 million ($160.28 million), or 18
Canadian cents per share, from C$474 million, or 48 Canadian
cents, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings, which exclude most one-time and unusual
items, fell 15 percent to C$412 million, or 42 Canadian cents
per share, but beat the average analyst estimate of 38 Canadian
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's cash flow, a measure of its ability to pay for
new projects and drilling, declined 19 percent to C$1.14
billion, or C$1.16 per share.
WTI prices averaged $97.46 per barrel compared with $88.18 a
year ago.