(Adds details from statement, background)
May 7 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3
integrated oil company, reported a bigger-than-expected 24
percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by stronger prices
for its crude oil, natural gas liquids and bitumen.
The company, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li
Ka-shing, said average realized prices in the first quarter
ended March 31 rose to $87.32 per barrel from $68.32 a year
earlier.
Cash flow, a measure of its ability to pay for new projects,
jumped 20 percent to C$1.5 billion ($1.4 billion).
Husky produces oil and natural gas in Canada and southeast
Asia. It owns all or part of four refineries in North America
and operates a heavy oil upgrader in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan.
Husky began operations at its 40-percent owned Liwan natural
gas project off the coast of southern China at the end of March
and said on Wednesday it started selling gas from the field
towards the end of April.
The company's first-quarter net income rose to C$662
million, or 66 Canadian cents per share, from C$535 million, or
54 Canadian cents.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 73 Canadian
cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 62
Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 1.0893 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore and Scott Haggett in
Calgary; Editing by Savio D'Souza)