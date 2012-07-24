UPDATE 5-Oil dips on concern over rising U.S. output, OPEC tensions
July 24 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3 integrated oil producer and refiner, reported a 36 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower production and weaker realized crude oil prices.
Net income fell to C$431 million, or 43 Canadian cents per share, from C$669 million, or 71 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The company earned 45 Canadian cents per share on an adjusted basis.
Production in the quarter averaged 281,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), compared with 311,600 boe/d in the year-ago quarter.
