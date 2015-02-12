Feb 12 Husky Energy Inc, Canada's No.3
integrated oil company, swung to a quarterly loss and cut its
capital spending for 2015 due to a 50 percent drop in oil prices
since June.
The company, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li
Ka-shing, reported a net loss of C$603 million ($480.32
million), or 65 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter
ended Dec 31, compared with a net income of C$177 million, or 18
Canadian cents, a year earlier.
The company took a non-cash charge of C$622 million related
to the impairment of mature assets in Western Canada.
($1 = C$1.2554 )
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Nia Williams; Editing by Don
Sebastian)