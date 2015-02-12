(Adds CEO comments, details on new projects)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 12 Husky Energy Inc
, Canada's No.3 integrated oil company, swung to a
quarterly loss and cut its capital budget for the second time in
three months on Thursday as weak oil prices took their toll.
The company, controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Li
Ka-shing, said it expects to spend C$3.0 billion to C$3.1
billion ($2.47 billion) in 2015. The company cut its budget by a
third to C$3.4 billion in December.
Husky joins Cenovus Energy Inc, MEG Energy Corp
and other Canadian oil producers, who have lowered
capital investments due to a 50 percent drop in global prices
since June.
"We took a realistic approach with our 2015 business plan
and continue to identify strategies to further support our
balance sheet in today's lower oil price environment," said
chief executive officer Asim Ghosh.
Despite the cautious outlook, the company is plowing ahead
with new oil sands, heavy oil and offshore projects that will
add around 85,000 barrels per day of production net to Husky by
the end of 2016.
The largest of these, the Sunrise thermal oil sands project
in northern Alberta, has begun steam injection and is expected
to see first production by the end of March.
Thermal projects involve pumping steam underground to
liquefy tarry bitumen and allow it to flow to the surface.
"All of these projects have low sustaining capital needs and
very good full cycle rates of return," Ghosh said on a
fourth-quarter earnings call. "All of these are smart
investments even when oil prices are low."
Total output for 2015 is expected to be 325,000 to 355,000
bpd, in line with the average 340,000 bpd produced last year.
Husky's cash flow from operations, a measure of its ability
to pay for new projects and drilling, remained flat at C$1.15
billion during the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
The company reported a net loss of C$603 million, or 65
Canadian cents per share, compared with a net income of C$177
million, or 18 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Husky took a non-cash charge of C$622 million on the
impairment of mature assets in Western Canada, mainly relating
to its Rainbow oilfield in northern Alberta.
Plunging oil prices have dented the value of a number of
fields, prompting companies such as BP Plc and Talisman
Energy to write down their assets by billions of
dollars.
Husky shares were last up 2.3 percent at C$28.60 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = C$1.2554 )
