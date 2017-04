CALGARY, Alberta Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO) said on Wednesday it sold one million barrels of crude oil from the White Rose field, offshore Newfoundland, to Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS) in the fourth quarter, the first major sale of Canadian oil to the state refiner.

Alister Cowan, Husky's chief financial officer, said crude oil from White Rose has now been approved for use in all of India's state-owned refineries.

