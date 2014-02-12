BRIEF-Bombardier appoints Jeff Hutchinson as chief information officer
Bombardier appoints Jeff Hutchinson as chief information officer
CALGARY, Alberta Feb 12 Husky Energy Inc said on Wednesday it sold one million barrels of crude oil from the White Rose field, offshore Newfoundland, to Indian Oil Corp in the fourth quarter, the first major sale of Canadian oil to the state refiner.
Alister Cowan, Husky's chief financial officer, said crude oil from White Rose has now been approved for use in all of India's state-owned refineries.
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far