* Small fire on FPSO extinguished without incident

* Does not hamper start of planned shutdown

CALGARY, Alberta May 3 A small fire ignited at a power generator aboard the production vessel at Husky Energy Inc's White Rose oil field in the North Atlantic off Newfoundland on Monday but did not affect the start of a 125-day maintenance shut down at the field, the company said.

The unit was shut down and the fire was extinguished without injury. Systems and operations on the SeaRose floating production, storage and offloading vessel have returned to normal, according to the company and Newfoundland's offshore regulator.

The incident came as the company began a planned 125-day shutdown of the 63,000 barrel per day White Rose and North Amethyst fields while the SeaRose is sent to dry dock.

"We are in the process today of shutting in wells," said Colleen McConnell, a spokeswoman for the company. "That's continuing as planned and this incident has no impact on that."

Husky shares fell 26 Canadian cents to C$25.25 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.