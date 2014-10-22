CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Emirates reduces flights on five U.S. routes as restrictions hit demand
* Trump's executive orders deterred some Middle East travellers
STOCKHOLM Oct 22 Husqvarna in Q3 news conference:
* CFO says capex for 2014 still seen on level of 1.4 billion sek
* CEO says most of retail listings concluded, sees rather stable outlook for 2015 season Further company coverage: (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)
* Trump's executive orders deterred some Middle East travellers
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.