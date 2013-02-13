BRIEF-Grande Holdings requests trading halt
* Trading in shares of co has been halted at 9:10 a.m on June 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Feb 13 Husqvarna : * To invest SEK 1 billion in core technologies * To invest in a new production facility for manufacturing of chainsaw chains in Huskvarna, Sweden, where the Group already manufactures professional chainsaws, brush cutters and trimmers
June 1 Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo is working on developing self-driving trucks, the company said on Thursday.