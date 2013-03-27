BRIEF-Jiangsu Hongda New Material to swing to profit in Q1 FY 2017
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 1 million yuan to 6 million yuan
March 27 Husqvarna : * Kai Warn appointed new president and CEO of Husqvarna Group * Hans Linnarson, who was appointed President and CEO in 2011, will continue to work for the Group until he retires early 2014 * Warn was operations partner at private equity firm IK Investment Partners (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom, +4687001014)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 1 million yuan to 6 million yuan
* Standard Industries completes acquisition of Braas Monier to form global roofing leader
* Says it repurchased 39,400 shares for 122.4 million yen in total in March