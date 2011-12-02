* Acting CEO gets full position

* Husqvarna struggling with slowdown

STOCKHOLM Dec 2 Swedish garden equipment maker Husqvarna said on Friday its acting chief executive, Hans Linnarson, had been formally promoted to the top position in the company.

Husqvarna's former CEO, Magnus Yngen, took sick leave in June but was let go in August despite being declared fit again.

Linnarson, formerly executive vice president, head of sales Europe and Asia/Pacific, was acting CEO in Yngen's absence and after Yngen left the company.

The Swedish company, the world's biggest maker of outdoor power equipment, has had a tough year including two profit warnings.

The first was in April after problems at its ride-on lawn mowers factory in Orangeburg, South Carolina and the other came in September for the third quarter.

Operating profit for the July-Sept period fell 73 percent to 113 million Swedish crowns ($17 million), compared with its profit forecast of around 100 million.

The company said at the time it was facing continued economic uncertainty.