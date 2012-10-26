BRIEF-Playwith issues 14th series convertible bonds worth 2.8 bln won
* Says it completed issuance of 14th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 2.8 billion won
STOCKHOLM Oct 26 Husqvarna : * Says looking ahead, we see many of our trade partners managing their
inventory levels conservatively, as the global economic uncertainty is
expected to continue for 2013 * Says intensify preparation of the group for 2013; securing new product
launches and enhanced customer service as well as measures to improve
efficiency by reducing the fixed cost base and increasing flexibility * Says more details will be communicated during the fourth quarter 2012 * Says preseason demand for seasonal products such as snow throwers was soft
* Says it completed issuance of 14th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 2.8 billion won
* Sees FY 2017-2018 net profit after tax EGP 33.8 million, revenue of EGP 2.20 billion Source: (http://bit.ly/2suPPac) Further company coverage: