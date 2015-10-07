STOCKHOLM Oct 7 Swedish outdoor appliances
maker Husqvarna is to step up cost cuts to boost
profitability and offset an anticipated impact from a stronger
dollar, the company said on Wednesday.
Husqvarna, which competes with the likes of Stanley Black &
Decker, Deere and Toro, is trying to
improve its operating margin to 10 percent in 2016 from around 5
percent in 2013.
Husqvarna said it would take restructuring charges of 150
million crowns in the fourth quarter this year, and achieve
savings of around 80 million Swedish crowns ($9.7 million) per
year with full effect from 2018.
It said roughly 80 employees related to production would be
affected. In China, the group's production facility in Shanghai
will be consolidated into a plant at Changzhou.
Husqvarna initiated a cost savings program three years ago,
cutting around 600 staff and reducing costs by 220 million
crowns a year that came into effect last year.
The company showed signs it was on track to reach its margin
target when it reported an operating margin of 12.0 percent in
the January-June period, which accounts for around two thirds of
its annual sales.
The European and the North American markets each represent
more than 40 percent of total sales at the company, which
reports third quarter earnings on Oct. 21.
($1 = 8.2620 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm. Editing by Jane Merriman)