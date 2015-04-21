* Q1 operating profit 1.11 bln SEK, in line with forecast

* Operating margin higher than expected

* Shares rise 4.0 pct (Adds detail, background, shares)

STOCKHOLM, April 21 Swedish outdoor appliances maker Husqvarna showed signs it was on track to reach its 2016 margin goal on Tuesday as it posted a first quarter profit rise and said it had identified fresh measures to offset the anticipated impact from a stronger dollar ahead.

The company was helped by stronger sales in forest and garden divisions Husqvarna and Gardena in the first quarter, while sales in Consumer Brands, home to brands such as Weed Eater, were down by over 20 percent due to cold winter weather in the United States, leading to a late start of the season.

Husqvarna, which competes with the likes of Stanley Black & Decker, Deere and Toro, is in the midst of a drive to improve its operating margin to 10 percent in 2016 from around 5 percent in 2013.

The company's operating margin rose to 10.2 percent in the quarter from 9.4 a year ago, despite a currency adjusted sales decline of 3 percent.

Husqvarna reported an operating profit of 1.112 billion crowns ($127.7 million) versus the 1.105 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and 908 million a year ago.

The strengthening of the dollar has favoured Husqvarna short term, but will begin to weigh further ahead, Husqvarna said, adding new steps to counter the headwind had been identified in areas such as indirect materials, logistics and capacity.

Sales, which reached 10.9 billion crowns in the first quarter and were below forecast, are highest towards the end of the first quarter and during the second quarter for the world's biggest maker of outdoor power tools such as lawn mowers and trimmers.

Husqvarna shares rose 4.0 percent at 1043 GMT, while the broader Stockholm share index was up 0.2 percent. ($1 = 8.7067 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)