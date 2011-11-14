* Aims to turn Americas business to profit
* Share trade to be resumed
(Adds company comments)
STOCKHOLM Nov 14 Garden equipment maker
Husqvarna is planning to turn around production at
its loss-making U.S. plant with the next 3 to 5 years and is now
aiming for a 5 percent profit margin.
The Swedish company said it was clarifying a report on
Friday, which quoted its chief executive as saying the company
was seeing better U.S. demand, after which the Stockholm bourse
on Monday suspended its shares.
"The aim is to achieve an operating margin of 5 percent
within three to five years," the company said in a statement,
referring to its Americas business.
In the first nine months of 2011, the Americas unit had an
operating margin of -3.8 percent.
After initially falling about 3 percent, Husqvarna shares
resumed trading and were up 0.3 pct up at 33.35 crowns at 1051
GMT.
Otherwise, the shares are down 40 percent this year compared
with a 15 percent drop in the Stockholm benchmark index.
Husqvarna, the world's biggest maker of outdoor power
equipment, recently ditched its chief executive after the U.S.
problems and issued a profit warning in September.
Third-quarter operating profit fell 73 percent to 113
million Swedish crowns ($17 million), compared with its
forecast of around 100 million.
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by
Dan Lalor and Mike Nesbit)