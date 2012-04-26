* Q1 EBIT up 38 pct to 915 mln SEK vs f'cast 857 mln

* Sees better U.S. demand, Europe harder to predict (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, April 26 Garden equipment maker Husqvarna AB posted a bigger than expected rise in first-quarter profit, overcoming earlier output problems in the Unites States where demand spiked amid warm spring weather and an improving wider economy.

The world's biggest maker of outdoor power equipment said on Thursday it saw demand growing further in the United States, while the outlook for Europe was more uncertain.

Operating profit grew 34 percent from a year earlier to 915 million Swedish crowns ($135.8 million), against an average forecast in a Reuters poll for 857 million.

"Together with operational improvements in our supply chain, we capitalized on increased demand," Chief Executive Hans Linnarson said in a statement.

Linnarson, promoted to the top position in December after a tough year for the company which included two profit warnings, said new products such as robotic mowers and upgraded ride-on mowers were well received in the market.

Last year, Husqvarna was plagued by production problems at a new plant in the United States. In the first quarter, the Americas business swung into a forecast-matching profit of 81 million crowns. Husqvarna said it gained market share.

Its Europe and Asia/Pacific division, slightly bigger by sales, made a profit of 883 million crowns, above a forecast 798 million.

"In the U.S. market, the near-term outlook is for the stronger demand year-on-year to continue, while the demand outlook for the European market is more difficult to assess," Linnarson said. ($1 = 6.7402 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by David Holmes)