* Q1 EBIT up 38 pct to 915 mln SEK vs forecast 857 mln
* US recovery, weather boosted demand for lawn mowers
* Sees better U.S. demand, Europe harder to predict
By Anna Ringstrom and Helena Soderpalm
STOCKHOLM, April 26 Garden equipment maker
Husqvarna AB posted a bigger than expected rise in
first-quarter profit, overcoming earlier output problems in the
United States where demand spiked amid warm spring weather and
an improving wider economy.
The world's biggest maker of outdoor power equipment said on
Thursday it expected more growth in the United States, where
lawn mowers in particular sold well in the quarter, while the
outlook for Europe was more uncertain.
Chief Executive Hans Linnarson told Reuters U.S. demand had
continued upwards in the second quarter. "We see no signs the
trend from Q1 would slow."
Operating profit grew to 915 million Swedish crowns ($135.8
million) from a year-earlier 662 million, against an average
forecast in a Reuters poll for 857 million.
UBS analyst David Hallden said: "Sales clearly overshoot in
the U.S. It is a recovery we have been anticipating and it's
nice to see this coming through." He added: "It's (also) nice to
see they manage to keep up margins in Europe."
Linnarson, promoted to the top position in December after a
tough year for the company which included two profit warnings,
said new products such as robotic mowers and upgraded ride-on
mowers were well received in the market.
Last year, Husqvarna was plagued by production problems at a
new plant in the United States, but Linnarson told Reuters all
Husqvarna's factories were now doing very well.
"The measures we took in the second half (of 2011) have had
effect and we have managed to meet clients' expectations."
The Americas business swung to a forecast-matching profit of
81 million crowns in the first quarter on 23 percent sales
growth, gaining market share.
Husqvarna's Europe and Asia-Pacific division, slightly
bigger by sales, made a profit of 883 million crowns, above a
forecast 798 million, on a modest 2 percent sales growth amid
southern European consumer gloom.
"In the U.S. market, the near-term outlook is for the
stronger demand year-on-year to continue, while the demand
outlook for the European market is more difficult to assess,"
Linnarson said.
Shares in Husqvarna, whose competitors include Stanley Black
& Decker and Toro Co, were up 0.2 percent at
0823 GMT, roughly in line with the wider market in Stockholm.