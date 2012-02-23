STOCKHOLM Feb 23 Garden equipment group Husqvarna, hit by production problems in the United States, sank to a bigger-than-expected fourth quarter loss on Thursday and said it was difficult to judge future demand.

The Swedish group, the world's biggest maker of outdoor power equipment, made an operating loss of 236 million crowns ($35.40 million), more than the average forecast in a Reuters poll of 174 million crowns and the loss last year in the same period of 36 million crowns.

"The outlook regarding consumer demand is difficult to assess," the group said in a statement.

It saw its listings at retailers, a measure of how much floorspace it commands, being unchanged in the 2012 peak gardening season. ($1 = 6.6673 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)