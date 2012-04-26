(Repeats to additional Reuters codes)
STOCKHOLM, April 26 Garden equipment maker
Husqvarna posted a bigger rise than expected in
first-quarter operating profit on Thursday and said it saw
demand growing in the United States this year while the outlook
in Europe was more uncertain.
Operating profit at the world's biggest maker of outdoor
power equipment was 915 million Swedish crowns ($135.75 million)
against a year-earlier 662 million and an average forecast in a
Reuters poll for 857 million.
"In the US market, the near term outlook is for the stronger
demand year-on-year to continue, while the demand outlook for
the European market is more difficult to assess," the Swedish
company said.
($1 = 6.7402 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)