STOCKHOLM, July 19 Garden equipment maker
Husqvarna posted second-quarter operating profit
roughly in line with forecasts on Thursday, but said it was hard
to see how markets in Europe and North America would develop
ahead.
Operating profit at the world's biggest maker of chainsaws,
trimmers, lawn mowers and garden tractors was 1.1 billion
Swedish crowns ($158.41 million) against a year-earlier 1.0
billion and an average forecast in a Reuters poll for 1.2
billion.
During the quarter, growth in North America continued, but
Europe was weak.
"Looking ahead, the immediate market development in Europe
as well as in North America is difficult to assess," the company
said in a statement.