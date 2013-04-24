STOCKHOLM, April 24 Outdoor equipment maker
Husqvarna reported a bigger than expected fall in
first quarter earnings on Wednesday, hit by bad weather in
Europe.
The company reported an operating profit of 688 million
Swedish crowns ($104 million), down from the 930 million in the
same quarter of 2012 and below the 803 million crown mean
forecast in a Reuters poll.
"We have a continued cautious outlook for demand in Europe,
while the outlook for North America remains more positive," the
company said in a statement.
Husqvarna announced in March the appointment of a new chief
executive and has said it would focus more on
improving profitability than pursuing sales
growth.
($1 = 6.6191 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)