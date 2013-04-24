STOCKHOLM, April 24 Outdoor equipment maker Husqvarna reported a bigger than expected fall in first quarter earnings on Wednesday, hit by bad weather in Europe.

The company reported an operating profit of 688 million Swedish crowns ($104 million), down from the 930 million in the same quarter of 2012 and below the 803 million crown mean forecast in a Reuters poll.

"We have a continued cautious outlook for demand in Europe, while the outlook for North America remains more positive," the company said in a statement.

Husqvarna announced in March the appointment of a new chief executive and has said it would focus more on improving profitability than pursuing sales growth.

($1 = 6.6191 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)