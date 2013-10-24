STOCKHOLM Oct 24 Outdoor equipment maker
Husqvarna on Thursday undershot expectations for the
third quarter reporting roughly flat operating income, weighed
down by a weak performance in North America.
The company reported an adjusted operating profit of 206
million Swedish crowns ($32.3 million) versus the 197 million in
the same quarter of 2012 and the 339 million mean forecast in a
Reuters poll.
"A positive development for Europe & Asia/Pacific was offset
by a decline for Americas, as the majority of the strong
sales growth in North America referred to low margin consumer
products in the retail channel," CEO Kai Warn said in a
statement.
($1 = 6.3794 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley and Helena Soderpalm)